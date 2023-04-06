Some Yummy foods for your dinner

Leafy Green Vegetables

Dark green leafy vegetables such as spinach, kale, and mustard greens are especially best foods to eat at night.

Oatmeal

Having oatmeal can give you a good night’s sleep because of the combination of complex carbohydrates and protein that produces serotonin. This hormone can stimulate melatonin production

Banana

Having bananas before bedtime can easily let you enter into a sleepy state by helping with muscle relaxation. These fruits also contain tryptophan that bring on the natural calming effects, induce sleep, fight anxiety, and help to burn body fat.

Almonds

Almonds are great when it comes to relaxing your muscles. They are high in magnesium and calcium; this combination works together that calms the body and relaxes the muscles.

Cherries

cherries have a natural sleep aid due to their melatonin content. Melatonin will help you in sleeping longer. Additionally, cherries are brimmed with antioxidants, reduce inflammation, relieve arthritis pain, reduce belly fat, and lower the risk of stroke.