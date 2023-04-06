Kallanum Bhagavathiyum
Stock Market: Indian equity indices end higher for fifth day in a row

Apr 6, 2023, 04:44 pm IST

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher for fifth day in a row.  Reserve Bank of India’s decision to keep the key lending rate unchanged at  6.5% influenced investors today.

BSE  Sensex ended at 59,832.97, up 143.66 points or 0.24%. NSE Nifty settled at 17,599.20, up 42.20 points or 0.24%. About 2310 shares advanced, 1121 shares declined, and 110 shares remained unchanged.

The top gainers in the market were Adani Enterprises, SBI, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finserv and Sun Pharma. Top losers in the market were  HCL Technologies, ONGC, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra and ICICI Bank.

Among sectors, realty index added 3%, auto index gained 1%, while pharma, capital goods, oil & gas, power up 0.5% each. However, FMCG, IT and metal down 0.5% each. The BSE midcap and smallcap indices rose 0.7%  each.

