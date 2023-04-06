Zambian Student falls Off flat’s balcony and dies in Greater Noida

An official said on Thursday that a Sharda University student died after falling from the eighth floor of a residential building in Greater Noida. The deceased, identified as Mamaba M Bwalia, was a man in his early twenties from Zambia who was studying Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) at Sharda University in Greater Noida. According to the police, On Wednesday around 11 p.m., the incident occurred in Jaypee Aman society near Sector 151 in Greater Noida. Under suspicious circumstances, the student fell from his flat’s balcony. Bwalia shared the flat with two other Zambian friends. In charge of the Knowledge Park police station According to Vinod Kumar, Bwalia was rushed to a hospital after the incident, where doctors declared him dead. The incident has been reported to the Zambian Embassy and Bwalia’s parents by police.