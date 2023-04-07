AK Antony expresses hurt over son Anil’s BJP move, reiterates loyalty to Gandhi family

A K Antony, a veteran Congress leader, gave an emotional response to his son Anil Antony’s decision to join the BJP. Standing amidst a crowd outside the KPCC Headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday, Antony reaffirmed his allegiance and indebtedness to the Nehru family, seemingly more pained by his son’s insinuations against the Gandhi family than his move to the BJP. Anil Antony had accused the Congress of prioritizing the interests of two or three individuals, a clear reference to the members of the Gandhi family.

Antony expressed concern over the direction the Modi government is taking the country, stating that, ‘Our unity has weakened. Communal harmony is in shatters. This is dangerous.’ In response to his son’s remark that working for Modi was the need of the hour, Antony affirmed that he will continue to speak out against the divisive and dangerous policies of the BJP and the RSS until his last breath.

Antony ended his statement by refusing to take any questions, stating that this was the last and only time he would respond to his son’s actions. ‘I have spoken my heart out today, and I don’t think I can say anything more,’ he said.