Harley-Davidson launches Nightster editions and 120th-anniversary range India: Details

Mumbai: Luxury American motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson launched its Nightster editions alongside the company’s 120th-anniversary range in the Indian markets. The range for include Pan America 1250 Special, Heritage Classic, Street Glide and Road Glide.

The newly launched Nightster edition under the Sportster series comes at the starting price of Rs. 17.49 lakh and goes up to 18.79 lakh for the top-end variant. The bike is offered in three variants – Nightster, Nightster Special and Sportster S. TheNightster’s basic model is available in two colours – Vivid black and redline red,the Nightster Special features in four colours – Vivid black, black denim, bright billiard blue, and industrial yellow and the , Sportster S is offered in midnight crimson, white sand pearl, mineral green metallic, vivid black and stone-washed white pearl.

Also Read: Indian Railways cancels, diverts, short-terminates several trains on this route: Full list

The Nightster edition comes with a 975cc, V-twin, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 88.5bhp at 7,500 rpm and a maximum torque of 95Nm at 5,750 rpm.The bike will provide a mileage of 18kmpl. Safety features include traction control, ABS and multiple riding modes including road, rain, sport, and custom.

Harley-Davidson Softail range anniversary edition: The bike is priced at Rs 24.49 lakh.

Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic: It is priced at Rs 26.59 lakh. Interested customers who want a special 120th Anniversary edition colour, have to spend an extra Rs 1.5 lakh.

Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special and Road Glide Special: Street Glide Special and Road Glide Special has priced at Rs 40.49 lakh.