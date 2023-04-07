India and US join hands to take steps to address the fentanyl crisis

According to the PTI news agency, both India and the US have teamed up to tackle the fentanyl crisis by taking measures to prevent its supply at the border and cracking down on its networking. Dr. Rahul Gupta, Director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy, also known as the Drug Czar, emphasized that the two countries have a strong working relationship in this regard. He added that they should increase public awareness about the risks associated with fentanyl use and improve access to treatment for addiction. Dr. Gupta stressed the importance of continued cooperation and collaboration between the two nations to address the global issue of fentanyl abuse.

Dr. Gupta said that India understands the significance of this issue at a global level and has been enthusiastic about working with the US to combat the fentanyl crisis. The two countries are collaborating on problems such as addiction, treatment options, and the overlap between mental health and addiction. India’s pharmaceutical industry, one of the largest in the world, can also play a critical role in this regard.

Dr. Gupta referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement that India is the world’s pharmacy and noted that the two nations are working together on synthetic medicines, mental health, and the pharmaceutical industry. He also said that the governments of both countries are collaborating to review their scheduling procedures.

Dr. Gupta stressed the importance of people carrying naloxone or Narcan, an antidote for opioids like fentanyl, as it could save the lives of their loved ones. He emphasized that it is crucial to educate young people on the power of naloxone and how it can save the lives of others.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that has become a major concern in the US due to its illicit use and abuse. It is responsible for an increasing number of overdose deaths. The Biden administration has launched a campaign to educate young people on the dangers of fentanyl and the life-saving effects of naloxone.