India reports 6K+ fresh COVID-19 cases and 14 fatalities

India is grappling with a potential third wave of COVID-19 as the number of cases continues to rise. According to the latest data released by the Union Health Ministry on Friday, the country recorded 6,050 new cases in the past 24 hours, the highest in 203 days, and the number of active cases has risen to 28,303. The situation is concerning as it could lead to a further surge in infections.

It’s worth noting that on September 16, 2021, the country reported 6,298 cases. This indicates that the current situation is not much different from the previous wave. The government has been taking several measures to curb the spread of the virus, including vaccination drives and restrictions on gatherings.

The death toll has also risen to 5,30,943, with 14 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. The deaths were reported from several states, including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Kerala. Commenting on the situation, Dr. Randeep Guleria, Director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), stated that ‘we should not let our guard down’ and continue to take precautions to prevent the spread of the virus.