Kia launched ‘Carens Luxury (O) Variant’ in India: Price, features

Mumbai: Luxury car makers Kia launched Carens Luxury (O) Variant in the Indian markets. Kia is the sister company of South Korean automaker Hyundia. The new model is placed between the Luxury and Luxury Plus variants and it comes at the starting price of Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Kia Carens Luxury (O) variant gets an electric sunroof and ambient lighting that works according to the different drive modes. Customers get both a 1.5-liter diesel engine and a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine with six-speed automated transmissions. The new variant is only available in a seven-seat layout.

Other features includes a flat-bottom steering wheel, a dual-tone interior theme, ambient lighting, leatherette seats, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.5-inch fully digital instrument console, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, an air purifier, cruise control, a front armrest with a storage compartment, automatic climate control, a rearview camera with guidelines, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, an engine start-stop button, a height-adjustable driver seat, and tilt and telescopic adjustable. The exterios features includes body-colored bumpers, chrome grille inserts, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, LED headlamps, roof rails, LED fog lights, LED taillights and a shark-fin antenna.

Safety features include six airbags, ABS with EBD, BAS, ESC, VSM, DBC, TPMS, front and rear parking sensors, all-wheel disc brakes, and a seat belt reminder system among others.