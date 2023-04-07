Know schedule, ticket price and route of Bhopal-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express

Bhopal: Last week Prime Minister Narendra Modi had flagged off Vande Bharat Express train connecting Bhopal with New Delhi. This train connects Rani Kamlapati Railway Station in Bhopal with Hazrat Nizamuddin Station in New Delhi. The train had clocked 161 kmph on its first journey. This is the 11th Vande Bharat Express train in India.

The Vande Bharat Express train will run six days per week except on Saturday. Every day at 5.40 am, the train will depart from Rani Kamlapati Railway Station and arrive at Hazrat Nizamuddin in Delhi at 1.10 pm. Similarly, it will depart from Hazrat Nizamuddin at 2:40 pm and arrive at Rani Kamlapati station at 10:10 pm.

This train will depart at 5:40 in the morning from Bhopal and arrive at V Lakshmibai station at 8:46 in the morning. The train will depart from there at 8:48 and arrive in Gwalior at 9:48. At 9.50 am, this train will depart from Gwalior and arrive at Agra Cantt at 11.23 am. The train will halt for two minutes in Agra Cantt before departing at 11.25 and arriving in Nizamuddin at 1.10 pm.

On the departure side, the Vande Bharat Express train will depart from Hazrat Nizamuddin at 02.40 pm and arrive in Agra Cantt at 4.20 pm. After halting there for two minutes, it will depart Agra Cantt at 04.22 pm. At 5.45 pm, this train will then arrive in Gwalior and make a two-minute halt there. It will leave from Gwalior at 5.47 pm and arrive at V Laxmibai station at 07.03 pm.

A chair car seat costs Rs 805, luxury coach seat costs Rs 1390 from Agra to Nizamuddin. Executive class costs Rs 1,005 from Agra to Gwalior. From Agra to Bhopal’s Rani Kamlapati station, the chair car ticket is priced at Rs 1,420, while for the executive class, the fare is Rs 2,630. From Rani Kamalapati station in Vande Bharat to Nizamuddin, the chair car fare is Rs 1,665.