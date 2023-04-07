Prime Minister Narendra Modi to flag off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express tomorrow: Route, schedule and fare

Secunderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flagg off a new Vande Bharat Express train tomorrow, April 8. He will inaugurate the operation of Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express at Secunderabad Railway Station. This will be the second Vande Bharat Express train for Telangana. This is also the second semi-high speed train for the South Central Railway (SCR) zone and the 12th Vande Bharat Express train in the country.

The Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express will connect Hyderabad with Tirupati and is will also cut the travel time between the two cities. It will cover a distance of 660.77 kms in 8 hours and 30 minutes.

The Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express train from Secunderabad will run on all days except Tuesday. The train is likely to halt at Nalgonda, Guntur, Ongole, and Nellore.

The ticket price for the Secunderabad to Tirupati Vande Bharat Express starts at Rs 1150 (including GST and Tatkal Surcharge). The exact fare structure has yet to be announced by the Indian Railways.

Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express Tentative Schedule/Timings:

Secunderabad – Tirupati (20701):

Secunderabad – 6 am, Nalgonda – 07.19am, Guntur – 09.45am, Ongole – 11.09am, Nellore – 12.29pm and Tirupati – 14.30 pm.

Tirupati – Secunderabad (20702):

Tirupati – 15.15pm, Nellore – 17.20 pm, Ongole – 18.30pm, Guntur – 19.45pm, Nalgonda – 22.10pm and Secunderabad – 23.45pm.

Other Operational Vande Bharat Express Trains:

As of now, there are 11 Vande Bharat Express operational in India.

New Delhi-Varanasi

New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra

Gandhi Nagar Capital-Mumbai Central

Amb Andaura-New Delhi

Chennai Central-Mysore

Bilaspur-Nagpur

New Jalpaiguri-Howrah

Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (Mumbai)-Solapur

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (Mumbai)-Shirdi

Bhopal-New Delhi