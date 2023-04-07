State government forms panel for legalisation of cannabis cultivation

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government has formed a five-member committee for legalisation of cannabis cultivation. The panel will study the issue of legalising cannabis cultivation and will submit its report within a month.

Himachal Pradesh Assembly speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania constituted the committee of MLAs on the advice of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. The committee is headed by Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi and will have Chief Parliamentary Secretary Sundar Thakur, MLAs Purna Thakur, Hans Raj, and Janak Raj as its members.

The decision to form the committee was taken after a discussion on a resolution brought by BJP MLA Purna Chand Thakur to legalise the cultivation of cannabis for industrial and medicinal purposes.