State government forms panel for legalisation of cannabis cultivation

Apr 7, 2023, 02:16 pm IST

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government has formed a five-member committee for legalisation of cannabis cultivation. The panel will  study the issue of legalising cannabis cultivation and  will submit its report within a month.

Himachal Pradesh Assembly speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania constituted the  committee of MLAs on the advice of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. The committee is headed by Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi and will have Chief Parliamentary Secretary Sundar Thakur, MLAs Purna Thakur, Hans Raj, and Janak Raj as its members.

The decision to form  the committee was taken after a discussion on a resolution brought by BJP MLA Purna Chand Thakur to legalise the cultivation of cannabis for industrial and medicinal purposes.

 

