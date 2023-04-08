BJP’s Kerala strategy: Anil Antony’s saffron wave targets minority vote bank

According to recent reports, Anil Antony’s move to join the BJP and don the saffron robe has attracted attention from both the Congress and the CPI(M) in Kerala. While some notable individuals have left Congress for the LDF, Anil’s move was carried out directly by the central leadership of the BJP. Sources say that this is just one result of similar moves that have been going on for the past two years and that more developments could be expected within the next three months.

It is speculated that the BJP is making these moves to win over minority votes, which are crucial for victory in Kerala. To that end, both the RSS and the VHP have been convinced that representation of minorities needs to be ensured in party forums. There are also rumors that Anil might be considered as the BJP’s candidate in a potential by-election in Wayanad. The State committee of the CPI(M) has expressed caution, believing that the move is part of a larger plan to attract Muslim minorities.

Both the LDF and the UDF are making efforts to win over Christian minority votes as well. Ultimately, the success of any party in Kerala will depend on its ability to appeal to all segments of the population, including minorities. As former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy put it, ‘The Congress is a secular party that believes in equal treatment of all communities. It will continue to work for the welfare of all sections of society.’