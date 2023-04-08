Centre team reached Punjab to assess the crop damage

Four teams from the Centre have arrived in Punjab to collect samples of freshly harvested wheat and assess crop damage. The team will submit its report to the Union Ministry of Food and Public Distribution, and the Centre is expected to grant the state procurement flexibility. The team’s visit comes after extreme weather conditions, heavy rains, high-velocity winds, and hailstorms have reduced wheat quality in Punjab over the last few days. It is estimated that around 40% of the sown area has been severely affected by the rains, and yield loss is expected to be around 15% to 20% this year, but the final figure will come as the special Girdawari is underway and will be completed soon.

According to sources, the central government has deputed eight officers to Punjab to assess the extent of shrivelled and broken, damaged, discoloured, and lustrous loss in the wheat crop caused by unseasonal rains and hailstorms.