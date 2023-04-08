Couple Abduction in Thamarassery: Two in Custody

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the abduction of a couple in Thamarassery, but the husband, Shafi, is still missing. The kidnappers pushed Shafi’s wife, Seniya, out of the car only 150 meters away from their home. According to a report by Manorama News, a month prior to the incident, Shafi had filed a police complaint against Sali Koduvalli and four others, who are currently in custody, for threatening him regarding a financial transaction worth Rs 1.5 crore. Two of the accused were arrested earlier, but one was released within a few days, the police said. Seniya said that she did not know about her husband’s financial deals and did not recognize the abductors.

Seniya described the incident, saying that the abductors arrived in a white Maruti Swift car with their faces covered. The group left some of the weapons they used in the couple’s courtyard. Seniya added, ‘They forced us both into the car, but for some reason, they couldn’t close the door after pushing me in. That’s when they pushed me out.’ She sustained an injury to her neck during the ordeal.

The Thamarasseri DySP is investigating the case, and the police suspect that the abduction was motivated by issues related to the financial transaction.