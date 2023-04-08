Emirates Draw: Indian, Pakistani expats share Dh250,000

Dubai: Indian expat Milan Mahesh Jani and Pakistani national Muhammad Dawood Butt shared second prize of Dh250,000 prize at the latest Emirates Draw. They matched six out seven winning digits and came just one number short of hitting the historic Dh100-million grand prize.

Milan, an Indian national hailing from Maharashtra, first arrived in the UAE in 2008 and has been working in the construction industry. ‘I have been participating in Emirates Draw since it launched in September 2021, and it has since become a weekend ritual for me. I was pleasantly surprised when I found out I had won for the numbers I had selected on the same day,’ said Milan.

Muhammad Dawood Butt, a Pakistani who was born and brought up in the UAE and is playing Emirates Draw from February 2023. ‘I was watching the live draw with my wife and child and was shocked when I matched six numbers. At first, I was disappointed that I didn’t get seven in a row to win the Dh100 million, but I will keep trying until I win,’ said Butt.

In the latest draw, two fortunate participants, Michael Egbe Okwu from Nigeria and Raja Shekhar Chelimela from India, joined the international lineup of winners by securing victories in both the Raffle and Main Draws held last Sunday.

Anyone can participate in the draw by purchasing a Dh50 Coral Polyp online at www.emiratesdraw.com. Upon registering online, participants can select their seven-digit number or have the system choose their number randomly. Players can select their 7 numbers between 7 and 37 compared to the previous 70 choices. Once selected, each participant’s number is locked in and no one else can select the same one.