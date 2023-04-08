Expressway in this Indian city bans entry of heavy vehicles from 7 am to 10 pm

New Delhi: Traffic Police has banned the entry of heavy vehicles on Noida-Greater Noida expressway. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Traffic, Anil Kumar Yadav announced this.

As per the government order, heavy vehicles will not be allowed to enter the expressway during morning. The entry of heavy vehicles has been banned from 7 am to 10 pm. The decision was announced to ease the heavy traffic. Heavy vehicles will be allowed to take the service lanes.

Vehicles carrying essential commodities such as fruits, vegetables, milk, medicine and fuel, etc., will be exempted from this new rule.