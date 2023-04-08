Health Services Directive: No Alcohol Allowed at Medical Conferences

The Central Health Services Director General, Prof. Athul Goyal, has issued a directive to all medical associations in the country to avoid the use of liquor at events such as medical conferences, workshops, and seminars. In a letter to medical associations, Prof. Goyal emphasized the importance of health workers following a healthy lifestyle and setting a good example for others.

Prof. Goyal stated that the recommendation to avoid liquor could be extended to all kinds of events in the future. This directive comes as a response to the alarming statistics of non-communicable diseases that are prevalent in the country. According to reports, 63% of all deaths that occur in the country every year are due to non-communicable diseases, with cardiac diseases forming the majority of cases at 27%.

Other diseases such as lung diseases, cancer, diabetes, and other diseases constitute the rest, and the increase in these diseases is primarily due to smoking, consumption of liquor, unhealthy food habits, and lack of exercise. In his letter, Prof. Goyal pointed out that consumption of liquor causes liver diseases, cancer, and stroke, and that 5.1% of all diseases that occur in the world are caused by the consumption of liquor.

This directive is a step in the right direction towards promoting a healthy lifestyle and setting an example for others to follow. It is essential that medical associations prioritize the health of their members and ensure that they do not engage in activities that could lead to non-communicable diseases.