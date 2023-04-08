Lightening kills 1 and injures 3

An official said on Saturday that one person was killed by a lightning strike and 25 animals died as a result of the unseasonal rains that hit Marathwada in the last 24 hours. Unseasonal showers lashed all eight districts of Marathwada, according to a divisional commissioner’s office report, with Aurangabad recording the highest rainfall at 8.9 mm, followed by Latur at 8.8 mm. According to the report, lightning strikes on Friday killed one person in Sillod and injured three others in Soyegaon. According to the report, at least 25 animals died in the rains over the last 24 hours, with Aurangabad having the highest number of casualties (12). According to the report, Aurangabad received 8.9 mm of rain in the last 24 hours, Latur received 8.8 mm, Jalna and Nanded received 4.9 mm, Osmanabad received 0.6 mm, Parbhani received 0.5 mm, Beed received 0.3 mm, and Hingoli received 0.1mm.