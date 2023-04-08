Mahanagar Gas Limited reduces CNG and PNG price

Mumbai: Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) has reduced the price of compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG). MGL has decreased the price of CNG by Rs 8 to Rs 79 per kilogram. The company also reduced the price of PNG by Rs 5/scm to Rs 49/scm.
MGL took this decision after the Union government announced a new method to fix natural gas prices.
Natural gas when compressed becomes CNG for use as fuel in automobiles. The same gas is also piped to household kitchens and industries for cooking and other purposes.
