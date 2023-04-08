Neos Airline launches flights to Canada from this Indian city

Amritsar: Italy based low-budget air carrier, Neos Airline launched flights to Canada from India. The air carrier will operate a one-stop flight connecting Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport in Amritsar with Toronto in Canada.
The flight will be once a week flight, on every Thursday. The flights will stop at Milan Malpensa Airport in Italy.
Neos Airline’s flight No. 3249 will leave Amritsar every Thursday at 3:15 am in the morning and reach Milan Malpensa airport at 8:20 am (local time). After a transit time layover of about 4hr 10m, flight No. 4348 will then leave Milan at 12:30 pm reaching Toronto late afternoon at 3 pm.
Also Read: Gulf country announces plan to decrease expat population
In the return journey, Neos Airline’s flight No. 4349 will take off from Toronto Pearson airport every Thursday at 5:00 pm landing at Milan next day at 6:50 am on Friday. The flight will then leave Milan at 10:00 am and reach Amritsar the same day on Friday night at 9:15 pm. This essentially translates to a short transit time of 3 hr 10m through Milan.
The best host for the journey: Book with NEOS Airlines
Air Ticket booking in your mind? Looking for cheap airfares? Book air tickets with the best deals and offers from AMRITSAR to TORONTO.
Book your ticket now!! ???
? https://t.co/R56HdK6ymb#flightbooking #Bestdestination pic.twitter.com/IJ3ZyDdBNj
— Neos India (@neos_air) April 5, 2023
Post Your Comments