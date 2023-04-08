Neos Airline launches flights to Canada from this Indian city

Amritsar: Italy based low-budget air carrier, Neos Airline launched flights to Canada from India. The air carrier will operate a one-stop flight connecting Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport in Amritsar with Toronto in Canada.

The flight will be once a week flight, on every Thursday. The flights will stop at Milan Malpensa Airport in Italy.

Neos Airline’s flight No. 3249 will leave Amritsar every Thursday at 3:15 am in the morning and reach Milan Malpensa airport at 8:20 am (local time). After a transit time layover of about 4hr 10m, flight No. 4348 will then leave Milan at 12:30 pm reaching Toronto late afternoon at 3 pm.

In the return journey, Neos Airline’s flight No. 4349 will take off from Toronto Pearson airport every Thursday at 5:00 pm landing at Milan next day at 6:50 am on Friday. The flight will then leave Milan at 10:00 am and reach Amritsar the same day on Friday night at 9:15 pm. This essentially translates to a short transit time of 3 hr 10m through Milan.