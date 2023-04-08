President Murmu flies in Sukhoi-30 at Tezpur air base

President Droupadi Murmu took a Sukhoi fighter jet from the Tezpur Air Force Station in Assam on Saturday. She is the country’s second female president. Pratibha Patil, the then-President of India, made history in 2009 by flying in a Sukhoi 30 MKI over Pune. Group Captain Naveen Kumar Tiwari piloted her Sukhoi-30 MKI from the Indian Air Force base. At 11:29 a.m., the Sukhoi jet carrying President Droupadi Murmu touched down on the runway of the Tezpur Air Force Station in Assam, 23 minutes after taking off. The President is in Assam for three days. She plans to leave the state later that day. She was received at the air base by Air Marshal S P Dharkar, Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.