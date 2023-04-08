Shahrukh Saifi bought petrol and boarded train from Shoranur; caused Kozhikode fire

According to reports, Shahrukh Saifi, the accused in the Kozhikode train arson case, purchased petrol from Shoranur to set fire aboard the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express. Shahrukh, who boarded the Sampark Kranti Express from Delhi on March 31, reached Shoranur on April 2 and bought petrol before boarding the Executive Express on Sunday night to commit the crime. CCTV footage shows him buying petrol alone in Shoranur.

He reportedly jumped out of Maru Sagar Express in a seated position to avoid injury after the arson. The police charged him with murder on Friday after the incident led to the death of three people. Shahrukh’s health was assessed by a medical board, which deemed him healthy enough to be discharged from the hospital, where he was being treated for jaundice and liver-related problems.

Shahrukh has less than one per cent burn injuries and other wounds on his body from jumping off the train. Doctors have confirmed that there are no problems with his vision. He has been remanded in custody until April 28, and the police are currently questioning him. Commissioner Rajpal Meena and Assistant Commissioner of Police K Sudarshan have visited the hospital to assess the situation.