Six members of a family killed in road accident

Six members of a family were killed when their car collided with an unidentified vehicle here early Saturday, according to police. According to them, the incident occurred near Vishambharpur village, which is under the jurisdiction of the Sriduttganj police station. Sonu Shah (28), a Deoria district resident who worked at a paper mill in Nainital, left for his village on Friday evening with his wife, children and other family members, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Keshav Kumar.The car collided with an unidentified vehicle near Vishambharpur village early Saturday morning, killing Shah, his wife Sujavati (25), their children Ruchika (6) and Divyanshi (4), Shah’s brother Ravi (18), and sister Khushi (13) on the spot, according to the SP. He added that six teams have been formed to identify and seize the vehicle that collided with the victims’ car. The bodies have been sent to be examined post-mortem. The victims’ families have been notified, and they have arrived, according to the police.