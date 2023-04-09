IIT Bombay suicide case: Mumbai Police arrest his batchmate

The Mumbai Police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) has arrested a batchmate of IIT Bombay student Darshan Solanki in connection with the alleged abetment of his suicide, an official said on Sunday. The accused, identified as Arman Khatri, and Solanki stayed on the same floor of a hostel of the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay and both were batchmates, he said.

In a purported suicide note recovered by the SIT on March 3, Solanki had mentioned that “Arman has killed me”, the official said. The purported suicide note was discovered in the institute’s hostel, and the Mumbai police’s SIT recently received a report from a handwriting expert stating that the handwriting in it matched the writing samples of the deceased, confirming that it was written by him, an official earlier said. The SIT was established by the Maharashtra government to look into Solanki’s passing. His family suspected foul play in his death and claimed he experienced discrimination at the prestigious institute due to being a member of a Scheduled Caste (SC) community.