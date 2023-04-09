Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan to visit UAE on May 7, for 4-day trip

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is set to visit Abu Dhabi on May 7 for a four-day trip upon the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government’s special invitation. He will take part in an investment meet and other reception events arranged by various organisations.

In a first, the chief minister will also interact with the public at a reception organised by the Abu Dhabi Kerala Social Centre on May 7 at 7 pm at the National Theatre, as part of the LDF government’s second anniversary.

Vijayan will also be welcomed in Dubai on May 10. The organisational committee of the events was formed in a meeting attended by representatives of various organisations at the Abu Dhabi Kerala Social Centre.