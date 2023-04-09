Orleans Masters Super 300 Badminton: India’s Priyanshu Rajawat claims maiden title

Paris: In badminton, India’s Priyanshu Rajawat won his maiden BWF World Tour Super 300 title. The Indian player defeated Magnus Johannesen of Denmark in the finals of Orleans Masters Super 300 in Paris. The 21-year-old from Madhya Pradesh defeated the world number 49 Magnus Johannesen by ‘ 21-15, 19-21, 21-16’ in just 68-minutes.

The Indian shuttler defeated Nhat Nguyen of Ireland in the semifinals. Priyanshu Rajawat defeated world No.12 Kenta Nishimoto by ‘21-8, 21-16’ in the second round. He was was part of the India team that won the 2022 Thomas Cup.