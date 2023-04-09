Over 3.5 lakh vacant positions in Indian Railways

Despite the Central Government’s efforts to create jobs ahead of the general elections in 2024, the country’s national transporter, the Indian Railways, continues to operate with the highest number of vacant positions. The Indian Railways had more than 3.15 lakh vacant gazetted and non-gazetted posts across 18 zones as of March 31 this year. According to railway ministry data, as of February 1, the total number of vacant posts increased by 21,837, bringing the total tally this year to 3,15,780 in both gazetted and non-gazetted categories. Engineers and technicians, as well as clerks, station masters, and ticket collectors, are examples of non-gazetted positions.

According to official data available to this newspaper, there are 2,885 vacant gazetted posts in 18 zones as of today, in addition to 3,12,9895 vacant non-gazetted posts. Similarly, there are 18,670 backlog vacancies in the Scheduled Caste, Schedule Tribe, and OBC categories. As of January 1, of this year, the railways had a backlog of 6,112 vacancies in the SC, 5113 in the ST, and 7427 in the OBC categories. According to sources, Northern Railways has the most vacancies (38,754), followed by Western Railways (36,476), Eastern Railways (30,141), Central Railways (28,650), and the rest in other zones. According to a senior railway official, vacancies in the railway continue to rise and fall as employees retire each year. According to data, 1,41,886 railway employees from various categories retried in the previous three years. In 2019-20, 50,051 employees retired, 46,988 in 2020-21, and 44,847 in 2021-22. The railway is constantly working to fill vacant positions,” said an official source. A total of 1,03,769 vacancies in Pay Level 1 (formerly Group-D) have been notified, with 330 indent places on UPSC for direct recruitment in Group A in Indian Railways in 2022 and 2023.