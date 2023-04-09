Rahul Gandhi to visit Wayanad on Tuesday

Rahul Gandhi, the Congress leader, will visit Wayanad for the first time since his disqualification as a Lok Sabha MP on Tuesday. The UDF district committee has decided to give the former Wayanad MP a grand welcome. Disqualification As part of the reception, a large public gathering and a road show will be held in Kalpetta, attended by national and state leaders of the UDF as well as hundreds of party workers. Rahul will address his supporters at a public meeting in front of the Kalpetta MP office at 3.30 p.m. The meeting will also include State Congress President K Sudhakaran, AICC members, and KPCC leaders.

Hundreds of UDF activists from Wayanad, Kozhikode, and Malappuram districts, as well as delegates from Palakkad, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts, will attend the public meeting and roadshow, according to KPCC working president T Siddique. Meanwhile, party workers in Wayanad have started delivering a copy of a letter written by Rahul to voters. They intend to deliver the letter to each household in the constituency prior to the arrival of the leader. Rahul reiterates his criticism of the Union government in the letter. He says he will continue to fight the RSS and the BJP. The former MP also reminds his constituents that they must work together to overcome any crisis.