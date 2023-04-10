6,263 pilgrims reserve chopper service to Chardham in under six hours

Tickets for the Kedarnath helicopter service are already sold out until April 30. All tickets were booked within six hours of their availability through the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) by pilgrims travelling on the Chardham Yatra between April 25 and 30. Kedarnath Dham portals will open on April 25 as part of the Chardham Yatra, which begins on April 22. On this day, heli service will also begin. For the first time, the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) entrusted IRCTC with helicopter booking services.

Passengers booking online initially encountered issues due to technical issues with the IRCTC website’s payment gateway.On Saturday, the IRCTC website heliyatra.irctc.co.in launched a ticket booking portal. At the same time, passengers booking helicopter service to Kedarnath were eagerly awaiting online ticket booking. Passengers were also inconvenienced as soon as the portal opened due to technical issues with the payment gateway. According to C Ravi Shankar, CEO of Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority, pilgrims are very excited about the Chardham Yatra.