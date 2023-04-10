According to reports, IS land mine killed at least six civilians in Syria

According to state media, a deadly land mine explosion in Syria killed at least six people on Sunday. The explosion hit civilians foraging for truffles in the countryside, according to SANA, and was caused by a land mine planted by the Islamic State group in the southern Deir Ez-Zor province. The area was once a militant stronghold.

Six people were killed by an anti-tank mine left by IS in the desert of Homs’ eastern countryside just a day before, according to SANA. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, based in Britain, put the death toll at seven on Sunday. According to the monitor, this incident brings the total number of civilians killed this year as a result of the explosion of mines and other explosive objects left over from the war to 137, including 30 children. The truffles are a seasonal delicacy with a high price tag. Because truffle hunters work in large groups in remote areas, IS militants have repeatedly preyed on them, emerging from the desert to kidnap, kill, and kidnap others in exchange for money.