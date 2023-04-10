Commodity Market: Gold price edges lower sharply

Mumbai: Sovereign gold price edged lower sharply in the Kerala market. Price of gold slipped down by Rs 320 per gram. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 44,320 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 5540, down by Rs 40. The price of yellow metal remained firm in the last three days.

In the international markets, price of spot gold was down 0.4% at $2,000.57 per ounce. U.S. gold futures also slipped 0.4% to $2,017.80. Price of spot silver fell 0.5% to $24.89 per ounce, platinum lost 0.5% to $1,002.67 and palladium rose 0.2% to $1,469.55.