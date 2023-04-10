Emma Watson who played Hermione Granger in Harry Potter movies sceptical about returning to the big screen

Back in February, rumours of Warner Bros. working on a big-screen adaptation of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child started to surface, which got fans excited. However, bringing back the original cast could be a challenge. A new report suggests that Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger, is sceptical about returning to the franchise due to her issues with author JK Rowling.

According to a report by Fandomwire, the makers of the project are eager to bring back the original cast, especially the leading trio, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint, to reprise their roles. However, the report suggests that Emma doesn’t want to be a part of the project because of JK Rowling’s controversial stance on transgender issues.

Insider Jeff Sneider claims that WB is facing difficulties getting some of the lead actors back for the revival, particularly Emma. He said, ‘Emma Watson is the toughest one to get back into this, particularly with everything that J.K. Rowling has said and stands for.’ Radcliffe is also rumoured to share a similar opinion.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is based on an original story by JK Rowling, Jack Thorne, and John Tiffany, and takes place 19 years after the events of the final book in the series. The story follows Harry Potter, who is now working at the Ministry of Magic, and his youngest son, Albus Severus Potter, as they navigate their relationship and the pressures of living in the shadow of Harry’s famous past.

The play brings back familiar characters, including Hermione Granger, Ron Weasley, Ginny Weasley, and Draco Malfoy, as well as new characters, including Scorpius Malfoy and the ‘Cursed Child.’ It has been praised for its impressive stage production and strong performances, but it has also faced criticism for its departure from established lore and characterisations.

While fans would love to see the original cast return for the movie adaptation, it remains to be seen whether this will be possible given the actors’ views on Rowling’s controversial statements.