Film director Vivek Agnihotri apologises in Delhi HC in criminal contempt case

On Monday, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri appeared before the Delhi High Court and offered an unconditional apology in connection with a criminal contempt case stemming from his alleged remarks against a court judge. Accepting his apology, a bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Vikas Mahajan acquitted Agnihotri of contempt and warned him to be cautious in the future. Given the circumstances, and the fact that Vivek Agnihotri stated that he has the utmost respect for the judiciary and did not intend to wilfully offend the majesty of this court, the notice to show cause issued to him is hereby recalled. As the alleged contemnor, Vivek Agnihotri has been discharged said the bench. In 2018, the filmmaker accused Justice S Muralidhar, then a judge of the Delhi High Court and now the chief justice of the Orissa High Court, of bias after he released rights activist Gautam Navlakha from house arrest in the Bhima-Koregaon violence case. The high court then initiated contempt of court proceedings against Agnihotri and others. On December 6, 2016, the court ordered the filmmaker to “show remorse in person” after he submitted an unconditional apology via affidavit.