GAIL reduces CNG, PNG prices

New Delhi: GAIL Gas Ltd has slashed the price of Compressed natural Gas (CNG) and Piped Natural Gas (PNG). Gaisl Gas Ltd is the city gas arm of the nation’s largest gas firm GAIL (India) Ltd. The company has reduced the prices by Rs 7.

The price of PNG was reduced by Rs 7 per standard cubic metre in Bengaluru and Dakshin Kannada and by Rs 6 per scm in other cities where the company operates. CNG price has been cut by Rs 7 per kg in Karnataka and by Rs 6 in other areas.

As per the revised price list, The new effective domestic PNG will cost Rs 52.50 per scm in Dewas, Meerut, Sonipat, Taj Trapezium Zone, Raisen, Mirzapur, Dhanbad, Adityapur and Rourkela, and Rs 51.50 per SCM for Bengaluru and Dakshin Kannada.

Earlier, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL), Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) and Adani Total Gas had also reduced the price.

Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) is the firm which retails CNG and PNG in Delhi. Natural gas when compressed becomes CNG for use as fuel in automobiles. The same gas is also piped to household kitchens and industries for cooking and other purposes.