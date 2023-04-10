Gold worth Rs 21 lakh seized at airport

Hyderabad: Customs Air Intelligence officers of Hyderabad Customs at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport have seized smuggled gold weighing 454 gram from a passengers. The gold worth Rs 21,20,180. The authorities also arrested one person in relation to the case.

The male passenger arrived at Hyderabad from Dubai and on thorough scanning of his baggage, gold weighing 455 gram having a value of Rs 21,20,180, concealed in the form of screws and rods (64 screws and 16 rods) of trolley wheels has been recovered. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Earlier, Hyderabad Customs seized 12 cut pieces of gold bar and gold chain weighing 807.10 grams worth nearly Rs 50 lakh from a passenger who arrived from Doha.