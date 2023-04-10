Moderate intensity earthquake hits Andaman-Nicobar Island

Port Blair: A moderate intensity earthquake struck Andaman and Nicobar Island in the early hours of Monday. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake measuring 4.6 magnitude on the Richter Scale occurred at at Campbell Bay at 2.26 am (IST). The epicenter of the earthquake was 220kn north of Campbell Bay, Nicobar island and at a depth of 32 km.

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 5.3 on the Richter scale occurred at Nicobar Island on Sunday at 4.01 pm. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km. This was the second earthquake on Sunday, earlier a few hours ago at around 2.59 pm, an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale occurred at a depth of 10 km, Nicobar Island.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands are prone to regular earthquakes as it is situated in a high-seismic zone.