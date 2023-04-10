Report: Air India replaces plane on Delhi-San Francisco flight due to technical glitch

According to sources, an Air India plane scheduled for a flight from the national capital of Delhi to San Francisco experienced a technical issue before takeoff and was forced to return to the stand on Monday morning. The incident involved over 200 passengers, who were later accommodated in another aircraft.

The airline replaced the affected plane, and the flight was able to depart for San Francisco. The specific nature of the technical issue was not disclosed, and Air India has yet to release a statement regarding the incident.