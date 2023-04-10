Section 144 imposed and internet suspended in Jamshedpur

On Monday, a tense situation prevailed in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, after clashes erupted between two groups following the alleged desecration of a religious flag. Following stone-pelting and brick-batting incidents, the city has imposed Section 144 prohibition orders and the internet has been temporarily suspended. There were also reports of arson in the Shastrinagar area, where two shops and an autorickshaw were set on fire. The incident occurred near the Kadma police station.

Following the incident, a Rapid Action Force (RAF) company was deployed in the city, and security personnel conducted a flag march on Monday morning. The military is conducting an early morning flag march. Section 144 is in effect in the area. Internet access is restricted until the next order is issued cited executive magistrate Jyoti Kumari. While it is unknown how many people have been arrested, senior police officials have stated that the situation is under control. Those who had gathered were told to go home. The force has been deployed throughout the area, and an RAF company has been deployed. Some people have been detained as well Prabhat Kumar, Senior Superintendent of Police in Jamshedpur, stated.