Snowfall star Damson Idris to work with Brad Pitt in Apple`s untitled Formula One racing movie

Actor Damson Idris, who is known for his work in Snowfall, has been cast alongside Brad Pitt in an untitled Formula One racing movie by Apple. Joseph Kosinski, director of Top Gun: Maverick, will direct the movie and produce it with Jerry Bruckheimer.

The screenplay will be penned by Ehren Kruger, one of the writers on Top Gun: Maverick. The movie will be produced by Sir Lewis Hamilton’s Dawn Apollo Films, along with Plan B Entertainment and Jerry Bruckheimer Films. Pitt will play the role of a former driver who returns to the sport, with Idris joining him as his teammate.

Apple is currently working with Pitt and Plan B Entertainment on another film directed by Jon Watts, which also stars George Clooney. Idris, who has received two NAACP Image Award nominations for his role in Snowfall, has also acted in Netflix’s sci-fi action film Outside the Wire, as well as episodes of Black Mirror and The Twilight Zone.