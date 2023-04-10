Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty open higher

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher today. As per market experts, the ng firm trend in other Asian markets and sustained foreign fund inflows supported the domestic benchmark indices. Equity markets were closed on April 7 on account of Good Friday. BSE Sensex climbed 164.79 points to 59,997.76 in early trade. NSE Nifty advanced 52.55 points to 17,651.70.

The top gainers in the market were Tata Motors, Titan, Larsen & Toubro, NTPC, Mahindra & Mahindra, Wipro, Power Grid, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies and Infosys. The top losers in the market were Asian Paints, Maruti, Bajaj Finance and IndusInd Bank.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Japan and Hong Kong were trading higher, while Shanghai opened lower. The US markets ended in the positive territory on Thursday. Stock market in the US were closed on April 7 for Good Friday.