Vande Bharat may connect the majority of pilgrimage centres by August 15

The Ministry of Railways is planning to run 75-78 Vande Bharat trains, in addition to the 13 already in operation, connecting popular pilgrimage and tourist circuits across the country by August 15 of this year.

If everything goes as planned, most tourists and pilgrimage sites will be reachable by Vande Bharat trains by August 15, 2023, said a railway official, adding that both the Prime Minister and the Railway Minister are committed to this goal. He added that if almost all of India’s famous pilgrimage sites of all religions are linked by this train, it will generate enormous revenues. According to a conservative estimate, Vande Bharat train services benefit over 15 lakh people each month, including students, traders, and professionals who now prefer to travel by train. Among the prominent routes on which Vande Bharat services are now available are New Delhi-Varanasi, Nagpur-Bilaspur, Chennai Coimbatore, Secunderabad-Tirupati, Mumbai Gandhinagar, and How-New Jalpaiguri. A senior railway official told Chennai that the Vande Bharat trains have been running with more than 100% occupancy since the PM launched the first service between New Delhi and Varanasi. The Mahakal Ujjain temple and Ajmer Sharif shrine will be accessible by the Vande Bharat train in the coming days, he said.