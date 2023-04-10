What We Know About China’s Taiwan Military Drills So Far

China has recently conducted three-day military drills named ‘Joint Sword’ that included warships and fighter jets simulating targeted strikes on Taiwan. This move by China came in response to Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen meeting with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy last week in the United States. These exercises were conducted to display China’s military capabilities and influence in front of the US, Taiwan, and the world.

The drills commenced on Saturday and have involved China’s Shandong aircraft carrier, which sailed through Taiwan’s southeastern waters to the western Pacific hours before Tsai met McCarthy. The exercises included training from all sides around Taiwan, which culminated in simulated attacks using fighter jets carrying live ammunition and a ‘sealing off’ of Taiwan in maritime drills.

Despite the United States calling for China to show restraint in the Taiwan Strait, China’s drills continued. Furthermore, Washington sent a guided-missile destroyer, the USS Milius, through contested parts of the South China Sea on Monday, which China condemned, claiming the vessel had ‘illegally intruded’ into its territorial waters.

Taiwan has responded to China’s military drills by enacting air, land, and sea combat readiness protocols, placing the island on high alert. Taipei’s forces have since carried out defensive air missions to show its capabilities and to prepare for any serious incursion from China’s forces.

The defense ministry of Taiwan has released a video showing soldiers loading antiaircraft missile launchers, fighter jets taking off, and other military preparedness exercises. The video ended with a caption saying: ‘We seek neither escalation nor conflict, but we remain steadfast, rational, and serious to react and defend our territory and sovereignty.’

In response to China’s drills, President Tsai has pledged to continue working with the United States in the face of Chinese aggression. She said, ‘We will not back down in the face of Beijing’s pressure.’ Meanwhile, McCarthy has said that US arms sales to Taiwan would continue, serving as a deterrent against war.