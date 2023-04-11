Indian authorities dismiss reports of India-UK trade talks being stalled

India has dismissed According to British media, talks between India and the United Kingdom on a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) have stalled due to recent attacks by Khalistani supporters, including the removal of the tricolour from the Indian High Commission in London. To put it mildly, these reports are unfounded. The FTA negotiations are on track. In fact, a British team has already visited India, and seven rounds of the FTA have already concluded. Negotiations are proceeding normally and have not been hampered by any events, according to sources involved in the FTA talks. The British newspaper The Times reported that India had stalled FTA talks because they wanted tougher action against the Khalistani groups responsible for the desecration of the Tricolour and other incidents in London. While the UK government has since condemned the attack and promised a security review of the diplomatic mission, Indian authorities are said to want the action to go further in order to publicly condemn the separatist extremists.