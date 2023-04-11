New data protection bill to be introduced in Parliament

The Centre informed the Supreme Court on Tuesday that a new data protection bill is ready and will be introduced in Parliament during the Monsoon session. The bill is ready, Attorney General R Venkatramani told a Constitution bench led by Justice KM Joseph. The submission was taken into consideration by the bench, which also included justices Ajay Rastogi, Aniruddha Bose, Hrishikesh Roy, and C T Ravikumar. They asked that the matter be referred to Chief Justice DY Chandrachud so that a new bench could be formed because Justice Joseph is set to retire on June 16. The hearing has been scheduled for the first week of August 2023.

For the petitioners, senior advocate Shyam Divan argued that the court should not tie the hearings to the legislative process. He stated that the legislative process is complex and that it may be referred to some committees again. The Supreme Court was hearing a petition filed by two students, Karmanya Singh Sareen and Shreya Sethi, who claimed that the contract between WhatsApp and its parent company, Facebook, to provide access to calls, photographs, texts, videos, and documents shared by users violated their privacy and free speech.