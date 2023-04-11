Sachin Pilot defies Congress warning, starts day-long hunger strike against corruption

Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister, Sachin Pilot, started his daylong hunger strike on Tuesday, despite the warning issued by his party. Pilot demanded the government to take action against corruption in the state. He initiated the fast at the Shaheed Smarak, where he alleged that the current Ashok Gehlot-led government has failed to investigate cases of alleged corruption during the previous BJP’s rule in Rajasthan.

Pilot’s supporters had already gathered at the Shaheed Smarak, and he reached there to join them. On the occasion of social reformer Jyotirao Phule’s birth anniversary, the former Union minister offered floral tributes to him and sat on the fast. Gehlot belongs to the same Saini community as Phule, and his birth anniversary is celebrated on April 11.

Pilot’s hunger strike was a symbolic protest against the government’s failure to take action against corruption. According to him, ‘People are watching everything. Those who are involved in corruption should be punished, no matter which party they belong to. It is time for the government to take action.’