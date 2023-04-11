The number of active Covid cases in the country has risen to 37,093

According to Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday, India recorded 5,676 new coronavirus infections, while active cases increased to 37,093. With 21 deaths, the death toll has risen to 5,31,000 people.Three deaths were reported in Delhi, Punjab, and Rajasthan, two in Karnataka, one in Gujarat, Haryana, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu, and six in Kerala, according to data updated at 8 a.m.

The total value of the Covid case was 4.47 crore (4,47,68,172) According to the ministry, active cases now account for 0.08 percent of total infections, and the national COVID-19 recovery rate is 98.73 percent. The number of people who have recovered from the disease has risen to 4,42,00,079, with a case fatality rate of 1.19 percent. According to the ministry’s website, the country has received 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine as part of the nationwide vaccination drive.