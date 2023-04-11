TN Govt’s pleas against Madras HC order permitting RSS marches dismissed by SC

On Monday, the Supreme Court of India dismissed the Tamil Nadu government’s pleas against the Madras High Court orders that allowed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to hold marches in the state. The bench of Justices V Ramasubramanian and Pankaj Mithal upheld the HC order and stated, ‘All special leave petitions are dismissed’.

Earlier on March 3, the Tamil Nadu government had told the top court that it is not entirely against allowing the RSS’ route marches and public meetings across the state but cited intelligence reports to state that these cannot be held in every street or locality.

The top court had reserved its verdict on March 27 on pleas of the Tamil Nadu government against the February 10 order of the Madras High Court. The order allowed the RSS to hold marches in the state.

On February 10, a division bench of the Madras High Court restored the order dated September 22, 2022, which directed the Tamil Nadu Police to consider the RSS’ representation and grant permission to conduct the programmes without conditions.

The high court had set aside the order passed on November 4, 2022, by a single judge bench that had imposed conditions on the proposed state-wide route marches, asking the RSS to hold the events indoor or in an enclosed space. The RSS was asked to ensure strict discipline and make sure there is no provocation or incitement on their part during the marches.

