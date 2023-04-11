VDC member shoots himself to death

According to police, a member of the Village Defence Committee (VDC) shot himself dead with his rifle in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Tuesday. Suresh Kumar Sharma, a resident of Bai Nambal village, was identified as the VDC member. Sharma committed suicide on Monday night, using the weapon issued to him as a VDC member, according to police. They stated that the matter is being investigated. Meanwhile, officials said Sharma shot himself in the fields near his house with his.303 rifle, and a team of police from Kandi police station has rushed to the scene.