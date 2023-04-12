Commodity Market: Gold prices edge higher sharply

Mumbai: Price of gold edged higher sharply in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 44,960, higher by Rs 400 per 8 gram. Yesterday, gold price gained by Rs 240 per 8 gram.

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures rose Rs 260 or 0.43% per 10 gram to Rs 60,765. Silver futures were trading at Rs 75,677 per kg, up by Rs 637 or 0.85%.

In the international markets, price of spot gold was up 0.1% at $2,005.18 per ounce. U.S. gold futures rose 0.1% to $2,020.10. Among other precious metals, silver was flat at $25.06 per ounce, platinum added 0.3% at $997.49 and palladium rose 0.7% to $1,456.08.