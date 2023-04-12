Equity investors richer by over Rs 12.56 lakh crore in 7 days

Mumbai: Indian equity investors became richer by over Rs 12.56 lakh crore in last 7 days. The Indian equity markets edged higher in last 7 days. As per market experts, the continuous foreign fund inflows and stable global trends are the main reason for this upward rally.

In the past seven days, the BSE benchmark Sensex has jumped 2,544 points or 4.41%.The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms jumped Rs 12,56,510.59 crore to Rs 2,64,51,069.93 crore in seven days. Last week, equity markets were closed on Tuesday (April 4) for ‘Mahavir Jayanti’ and on Friday on account of ‘Good Friday’.

Also Read: Indian Railways extend operation of this train: Details

BSE Sensex climbed 311.21 points or 0.52% to finish at 60,157.72 on Tuesday.